Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IPG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $29.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) opened at 24.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.60.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $947,088.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $290,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,354,639 shares of company stock worth $33,081,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 76.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).
