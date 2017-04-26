Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rowan Companies PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zephirin Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Rowan Companies PLC in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.61.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) traded up 2.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. 1,751,173 shares of the company were exchanged. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Rowan Companies PLC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company earned $351.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post ($0.98) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/rowan-companies-plc-rdc-given-a-17-00-price-target-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 33.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.