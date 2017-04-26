Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $295.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.86.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) opened at 176.32 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $169.53 and a 52 week high of $280.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average is $220.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business earned $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post $7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.19, for a total transaction of $226,809.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,490.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 127.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,896.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $125,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

