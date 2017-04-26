Rogers Co. (ROG) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

Shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) traded up 0.84% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.99. 101,408 shares of the stock traded hands. Rogers has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $90.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,779 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $324,842.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Helen Zhang sold 3,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $274,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,151 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Rogers by 905.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 3.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

