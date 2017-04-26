Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Continues to Hold Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC maintained its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 845.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,667,000 after buying an additional 6,483,151 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 16,587,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,708,000 after buying an additional 4,778,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $188,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 42.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,721,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,092,000 after buying an additional 2,600,828 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The Coca-Cola also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 10,721 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,494 put options.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.05 to $41.29 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

