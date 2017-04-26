Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) traded up 5.14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 288,407 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $452.92 million.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The firm earned $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Richmond bought 37,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $217,306.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,246.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Holt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,231.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Blue Clay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc (Rockwell) is a biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) with products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism and hemodialysis. The Company operates through the hemodialysis market segment, which involves the manufacture, sale and distribution of hemodialysis products to hemodialysis clinics, including pharmaceutical, dialysis concentrates, dialysis kits and other ancillary products used in the dialysis process.

