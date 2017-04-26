Robert W. Baird Upgrades Sunoco LP (SUN) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays PLC raised shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Vetr cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.01 to $27.51 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.54.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) traded down 0.1999% on Monday, hitting $30.8981. 412,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company’s market cap is $3.55 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 239,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 35.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

