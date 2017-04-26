Insider Buying: Identillect Technologies Corp (ID) Director Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Identillect Technologies Corp (TSE:ID) Director Robert Mintak purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/robert-mintak-purchases-75000-shares-of-identillect-technologies-corp-id-stock-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.