RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,391 Shares of Opus Bank (OPB)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,391 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Opus Bank worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Opus Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,200,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,467,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Opus Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Opus Bank by 26.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Opus Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) traded up 4.38% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 297,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market cap of $887.65 million, a P/E ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.14 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Opus Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

