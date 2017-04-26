Cowen Group Inc (COWN) Position Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cowen Group Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665,711 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Cowen Group worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Raiff Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cowen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

Cowen Group Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) traded up 1.44% on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 469,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $373.29 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. Cowen Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Cowen Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business earned $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cowen Group Inc will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen and Company restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Cowen Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Cowen Group Company Profile

Cowen Group, Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes hedge funds, private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

