RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.853 Million Position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) traded up 1.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 315,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.62. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. TD Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

