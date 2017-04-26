RMB Capital Management LLC Has $11.751 Million Position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (SNBC)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,286 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 2.38% of Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Kavi Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) traded down 0.19% on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 42,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ (NASDAQ:SNBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ had a net margin of 74.00% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ news, Director Keith Stock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Bancorp, Inc. /NJ Company Profile

Sun Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Sun National Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides an array of community banking services to consumers, small businesses and mid-size companies. The Company’s lending services to businesses include term loans, lines of credit and commercial mortgages.

