Rhythmone PLC (RTHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rhythmone PLC (LON:RTHM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 65 ($0.83) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.66) price target on shares of Rhythmone PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Whitman Howard reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.77) price target on shares of Rhythmone PLC in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Rhythmone PLC (LON:RTHM) opened at 45.50 on Monday. Rhythmone PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 15.44 and a 1-year high of GBX 50.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 184.22 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.17.

Rhythmone PLC Company Profile

RhythmOne plc, formerly blinkx plc, is an online advertising company that connects digital audiences with brands through content across devices. The Company is engaged in offering online advertising through a range of formats and pricing options that include video, mobile, social, display, native, text and media covering brand, and performance advertising campaigns, sold both directly and programmatically.

