ResMed Inc. (RMD) Receives $60.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $488,093.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ResMed by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,497,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after buying an additional 580,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $88,128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 11.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,599,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in ResMed by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 917,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 315,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $53,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) opened at 70.94 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.82.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

