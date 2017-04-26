Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Hub Group in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) traded down 1.300% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.875. 136,767 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.125 and a beta of 1.21. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $978.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.63 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

