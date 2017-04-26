Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (AVT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Avnet worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 10.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 77,175 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $2,405,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) traded up 0.45% on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 550,308 shares. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/regentatlantic-capital-llc-has-4-58-million-position-in-avnet-inc-avt-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

In related news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.