Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,513,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,312,000 after buying an additional 1,108,641 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the third quarter valued at $565,123,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,663,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,260,000 after buying an additional 645,870 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at $317,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Symantec by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,443,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after buying an additional 248,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 1,901,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Symantec had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Symantec from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Symantec from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $420,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,517 shares of company stock worth $2,020,553. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

