Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Aegis in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on REPH. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.
Shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) traded up 1.62% on Monday, hitting $8.14. 60,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $155.07 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $31,796.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,713.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners Ii Lp sold 9,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $75,770.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,292,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,403,103.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,990 shares of company stock valued at $467,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 862,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 811,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $16,725,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
About Recro Pharma
Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.
