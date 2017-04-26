Scott Crane Purchases 26,563 Shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (RAVE) Stock

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) CEO Scott Crane acquired 26,563 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $50,735.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,932. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Crane acquired 30,000 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $59,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Scott Crane acquired 5,000 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $10,450.00.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) traded up 3.88% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,856 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company’s market cap is $22.80 million. Rave Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out and express restaurants domestically and internationally under the trademark, Pizza Inn, and operates and franchises domestic fast casual restaurants under the trademarks Pie Five Pizza Company (Pie Five). The Company has two operating segments, which include Company-owned Restaurants, and Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution.

