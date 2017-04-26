Compass Point Downgrades Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,413 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 million and a PE ratio of 180.24. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $16.50.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts-chartered mutual holding company and the parent company of Randolph Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the retail mortgage banking business, which includes origination, secondary marketing and servicing of residential mortgage loans. It provides mortgage financing to borrowers for purchase money and refinance transactions for one- to four-family residential properties.

