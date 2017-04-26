Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 20.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 39.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 target price on LPL Financial Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

In other LPL Financial Holdings news, insider John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marco Hellman sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,615,952 shares of company stock valued at $65,039,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

