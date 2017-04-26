QTS Realty Trust’s (QTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.73.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) traded down 0.30% during trading on Monday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 396,839 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62 and a beta of 0.45.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.54. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 197.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 101.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

