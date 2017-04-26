Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

QIWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi PLC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Qiwi PLC in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) opened at 18.29 on Monday. Qiwi PLC has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Qiwi PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qiwi PLC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 33,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC by 3,132.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi PLC Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

