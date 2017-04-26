Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for PriceSmart, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) – Roth Capital cut their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for PriceSmart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Roth Capital analyst D. King now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PriceSmart’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) traded up 1.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.75. 18,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.31. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $259,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,421.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Heffner sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $252,764.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $965,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in PriceSmart by 166.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

