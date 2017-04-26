Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WARNING: “Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Cut by Analyst (HPP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/q4-2017-eps-estimates-for-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp-lowered-by-analyst-updated-updated.html.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) traded down 0.26% during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,527 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.36 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 219,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 575.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 158,325 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $335,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,583.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Hudson Pacific Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -7,992.01%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.