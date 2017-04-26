Northcoast Research Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $7.23 EPS.
HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded up 1.225% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.305. 167,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.836 and a beta of 1.02. Henry Schein has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $183.00.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business earned $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Henry Schein by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 131,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 76.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $1,597,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Kabat sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.62, for a total value of $752,469.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,768.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,932. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.