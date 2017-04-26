Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Cut by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Schlumberger Limited. in a report released on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger Limited.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 0.317% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.325. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,123 shares. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $87.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. The company’s market cap is $103.42 billion.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Schlumberger Limited. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 7.6% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 60,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger Limited. news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

