Pure Cycle Co. (PCYO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm earned $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Pure Cycle had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 291.23%.

Shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,233 shares. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $148.46 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCYO. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Feltl & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area.

