PS Business Parks (PSB) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) opened at 121.57 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from PS Business Parks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $1,202,593.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

