Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Receives $62.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) opened at 70.30 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

