Progress Software Co. (PRGS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Wedbush

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Progress Software from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,038 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.45 billion. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Progress Software had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. The firm earned $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is -42.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Praesidium Investment Manageme sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,794,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,515,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,619,000 after buying an additional 198,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,377,000 after buying an additional 421,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,740,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,577,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,344,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,560,000 after buying an additional 75,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

