Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 1.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) traded down 1.88% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. 6,209,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $79.10 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6896 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Procter & Gamble Co’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

WARNING: “Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/procter-gamble-co-pg-position-reduced-by-kopp-investment-advisors-llc-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Co from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $311,117.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohamed Samir Abde Abdelfattah sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $171,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,547 shares of company stock worth $26,821,561. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.