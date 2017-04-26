Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6896 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Procter & Gamble Co has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble Co has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) traded down 1.87% on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. 5,860,972 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $79.10 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/procter-gamble-co-pg-increases-dividend-to-0-69-per-share-updated.html.

In other news, insider Charles E. Pierce sold 55,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $5,126,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohamed Samir Abde Abdelfattah sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $171,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,547 shares of company stock worth $26,821,561. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 125.6% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 145,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 80,996 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 109.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 126,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 66,276 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 55.2% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.22 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.