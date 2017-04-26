Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC maintained its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PX. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Praxair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Praxair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 0.7% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) traded up 0.33% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,994 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PX. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Praxair in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corp raised Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

