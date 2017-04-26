PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PNC Financial’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Regional Banks-Major industry, over the last six months. We remain encouraged by the company’s efforts to generate positive operating leverage through its cost-saving initiatives. Also, management projects revenues to rise at a mid-single digit rate in 2017, aided by loan growth. Further, its deal to acquire the commercial and vendor finance business of ECN Capital is expected to be marginally accretive to earnings in 2017. Further, given its strong balance sheet, the company has an impressive capital deployment activities. Though the company increased its prime lending rate to 4.00% following the latest Fed rate hike, margin pressure is not expected to ease drastically in the upcoming quarters. Also, stringent regulatory requirements will likely hurt the company’s profitability and business flexibility in the near term.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.02.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.70. 673,208 shares of the company were exchanged. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $131.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business earned $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post $8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 165,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total value of $21,027,678.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,414,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,942 shares of company stock worth $22,367,208. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $113,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

