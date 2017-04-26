Pittards plc (PTD) Insider Stephen Yapp Acquires 25,000 Shares

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Stephen Yapp acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,568.91).

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) opened at 81.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.59. The firm’s market cap is GBX 11.29 million. Pittards plc has a 1-year low of GBX 68.12 and a 1-year high of GBX 102.50.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/pittards-plc-ptd-insider-stephen-yapp-buys-25000-shares-updated.html.

Pittards plc Company Profile

Pittards plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the design, production and procurement of leather for sale to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, leather goods and sports equipment, and the retail of leather, leathergoods and leather garments. The Company’s segments include UK Leather, UK Consumer, Ethiopian Leather and Ethiopian Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.