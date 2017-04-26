PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) Receives News Sentiment Score of -0.12

Press coverage about PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) opened at 15.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as secondary objectives. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers, such as the United States Government securities, municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities issued on a public or private basis.

