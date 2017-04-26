MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Pi Financial

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSE:MAG) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.06.

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) opened at 15.83 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The company’s market cap is $1.28 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

In other MAG Silver Corp news, Director Jonathan A. Rubenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.60, for a total value of C$39,200.00.

About MAG Silver Corp

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

