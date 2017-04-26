Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 28,600 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $216,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,648.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 19,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $112,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 27,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $201,828.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 13,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $101,728.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 30,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $233,464.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 18,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $134,820.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 33,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 28,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $212,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 44,500 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $342,205.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 7,400 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $56,906.00.

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 7.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.37 billion.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 28,600 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/phillip-md-et-al-frost-purchases-28600-shares-of-opko-health-inc-opk-stock-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 15.9% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opko Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on shares of Opko Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.