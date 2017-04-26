Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 411,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,559,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.28% of Lamb Weston Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) opened at 42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/philadelphia-trust-co-takes-position-in-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw-updated-updated.html.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Lamb Weston Holdings Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.