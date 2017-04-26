Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 109,097 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 70.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 65,346 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 927.6% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 117,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) opened at 65.13 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.33. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

In other Tyson Foods news, COO Noel W. White sold 116,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $7,285,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

