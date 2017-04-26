Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 33,879 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Hess Corp. worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) opened at 48.64 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $15.40 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $65.56.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hess Corp. had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 126.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post ($3.27) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hess Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.06%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Hess Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KLR Group raised Hess Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Hess Corp. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

In other Hess Corp. news, CEO John B. Hess sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,098 shares in the company, valued at $95,803,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $60,827.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,874.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,844. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp. Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

