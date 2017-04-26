PG&E Co. (PCG) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank AG from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PG&E Co. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on PG&E Co. from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on PG&E Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.78.

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 842,385 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.21.

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm earned $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PG&E Co. had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. PG&E Co.’s payout ratio is 117.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in PG&E Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in PG&E Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PG&E Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in PG&E Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in PG&E Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Co. Company Profile

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

