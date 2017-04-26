PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG to Underperform

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PetroChina Company Limited from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of PetroChina Company Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina Company Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PetroChina Company Limited in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina Company Limited has an average rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) opened at 71.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 1.22. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $81.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5506 per share. This is a boost from PetroChina Company Limited’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. PetroChina Company Limited’s payout ratio is presently 120.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 53.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited is an oil and gas producer and distributor. The Company’s segments are Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

