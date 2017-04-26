Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Insider Stuart Paul Purchases 35 Shares

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Stuart Paul acquired 35 shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £407.88 ($521.45) per share, with a total value of £14,275.80 ($18,250.83).

Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) opened at 40735.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.99. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 36,228.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 41,090.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Personal Assets Trust PLC Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.

