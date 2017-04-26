Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Stake Lowered by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton Co., PLC were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co., PLC during the third quarter worth $2,676,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 8.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 39,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 826,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.32. Eaton Co., PLC has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.39.

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eaton Co., PLC had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Eaton Co., PLC’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co., PLC will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Eaton Co., PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 54.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Co., PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Eaton Co., PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Co., PLC from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 5,000 shares of Eaton Co., PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $360,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Moran sold 3,470 shares of Eaton Co., PLC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $250,291.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $769,482.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Co., PLC Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

