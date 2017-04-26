Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the fourth quarter worth $356,787,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Praxair by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) traded up 0.33% on Wednesday, hitting $125.11. 1,535,994 shares of the stock traded hands. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.98.

PX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

