Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,806 Shares of Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1,280.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 15.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 19,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 78.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 124,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 54,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) traded up 0.33% on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 845,146 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm earned $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

