Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $224,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) traded up 0.10% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.50. The company had a trading volume of 546,721 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.35. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.53 and a 12-month high of $280.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post $7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $242.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.86.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 1,100 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.19, for a total value of $226,809.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $269,490.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

