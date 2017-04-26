Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Stake Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 70.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 43.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth about $16,231,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 370.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth about $2,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) traded down 1.02% on Wednesday, reaching $228.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,754 shares. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $231.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.81. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Mercadolibre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/perigon-wealth-management-llc-has-822000-position-in-mercadolibre-inc-meli-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other Mercadolibre news, VP Stelleo Tolda sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.